Divergent hiring trends suggest pullback coming in Canada’s job market

Canada’s major labour reports are starting to show increasingly divergent hiring trends, suggesting the job market is set for a slowdown after a robust period of growth.

The number of payroll employees declined by 27,600 in September, Statistics Canada said on Thursday in its monthly Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours (SEPH). It said there were “notable decreases” in retail trade, along with construction and educational services. Over the past year, employment has increased by 303,700, or 1.8 per cent.

Ontario accounted for most of September’s decrease, with close to 24,000 employees shed. Over the past year, Quebec was the country’s top job-creator, with nearly 100,000 positions added.

For September, the payroll report is telling a very different story from the Labour Force Survey (LFS), which said nearly 54,000 positions were created in the month.

Although there are some crucial differences between the two reports, economists generally consider the payroll report to be more reliable, given that it’s drawn from payroll-tax data along with a survey of employers, while the LFS is a polling of households.

Through October, the LFS shows that roughly 356,000 more Canadians are working this year, which represents the strongest year-to-date job growth since 2002, in raw numbers.

In October, the LFS showed a slight decline in employment, although economists said the figure was propped up by temporary hiring related to the federal election.

Meanwhile, the SEPH shows there are about 242,000 more payroll employees this year.

There was a notable bright spot in Thursday’s report: wages. Average weekly earnings grew 4 per cent from a year earlier to $1,042. This was an acceleration from August’s 2.6-per-cent gain.

The wage hike was broad-based, with most major industrial sectors seeing increases, along with all provinces. Accommodation and food services, administrative and support services, and manufacturing all registered earnings growth of 6 per cent and higher.

Quebec notched the largest earnings growth among the provinces, up 4.9 per cent from a year ago.

