Growth in retail sales slows, but rebound marches on

Canadian retail sales increased by 0.6 per cent in July, a sign that pent-up demand has been satisfied after blowout gains in the early weeks of reopening.

Higher sales at auto dealers and gasoline stations helped to drive July’s gain. But after stripping out those two components, retail sales declined 1.2 per cent as home-improvement and sporting-goods stores – two areas of strength during the COVID-19 pandemic – saw buying sprees fade.

Despite a slower pace of consumer spending, the gains are expected to continue: in a preliminary estimate, Statistics Canada said Friday that retail sales rose 1.1 per cent in August.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would reiterate that while the headline gain was a bit shy of expectations, the much bigger and more important picture is that retail and wholesale activity just carved out perfect V-shaped rebounds,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at Bank of Montreal, in a client note. “And, that rebound was maintained in August.”

Canadian retailers have experienced a quick and tumultuous rebound. Retail spending fell 31 per cent between February and April as stores were forced to shutter under pandemic restrictions. What followed was record-setting gains in May (19 per cent) and June (24 per cent) as lockdown restrictions were eased, bringing sales above prepandemic levels.

July’s 0.6-per-cent increase was akin to a “normal” report, Mr. Porter said.

During the month, many retailers began to ease off scorching gains. Sales at building supplies and gardening stores fell 11.6 per cent in July, but were 4.7 per cent higher than a year earlier. Sporting goods, hobby and book stores dropped 8.8 per cent from June, but were still 11.4 per cent higher than a year ago. Grocery sales fell for a fourth consecutive month, following a surge of panic buying in March, but remained stronger than before the outbreak.

The auto sector enjoyed a solid month. Auto dealers registered a 3.5-per-cent gain in July. While the used-car market is much smaller than for new vehicles, it saw an 11.5-per-cent bump. Gasoline stations were lifted by 6.1 per cent, helped by higher fuel prices.

Clothing stores continued their rebound, with sales rising 11.2 per cent to $2.5-billion in July. However, revenue is still weaker than before the pandemic.

Statscan noted that only 3 per cent of retailers were closed at any point in July, based on respondent feedback, and for an average length of one business day.

Story continues below advertisement

Of late, the retail sector has been helped on several fronts. With more stores open, Canadians have been able to satiate any pent-up demand from earlier in the pandemic. Moreover, household disposable income surged 10.8 per cent in the second quarter due to historic transfers of emergency aid from the federal government. Further, with many service industries still heavily curtailed, Canadians have shifted some spending to goods.

On the downside, timelier data from Canadian banks suggest that consumer spending has levelled off or even declined in recent weeks.

By the end of August, spending was slightly lower than at the beginning of the month, according to Royal Bank of Canada data. Transactions were “relatively stable” in early September compared to a year ago, but had dipped since mid-August, the Bank of Nova Scotia found.

“Most provinces show a decline since mid-August and the recent pickup in the number of COVID-19 cases could slow the recovery further,” the Scotiabank report said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.