New research suggests half of Canadians workers plan to look for a new job in 2023, a nearly twofold increase from a year ago.

A survey by recruitment firm Robert Half conducted in the fall found 50 per cent of respondents indicated they planned to search for a new job in the next six months.

That number has risen steadily over the last year and a half, from about 21 per cent of employees on the hunt for a new job in June 2021 to 28 per cent a year ago and 31 per cent six months ago.

The latest polling found workers most likely to make a career move include employees who have been with a company for two to four years, generation Z and millennials, tech workers and working parents.

The top reasons for searching for a new job include a higher salary, better benefits and perks, more advancement opportunities and greater flexibility to choose when and where they work.

David King, senior managing director of Robert Half for Canada and South America, says many Canadian workers continue to have confidence in the job market despite news of layoffs and a hiring slowdown.

“Professionals with in-demand skills know they have leverage given the talent shortage, and are open to new opportunities that offer more fulfilling work, a higher salary, and improved perks and benefits,” he said.

The independent online survey was conducted Oct. 17 to Nov. 7 and included more than 1,100 workers from multiple sectors including finance, technology, marketing and human resources, Robert Half said.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The latest jobs data from Statistics Canada, for December 2022, is set to be released Friday.