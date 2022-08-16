Canadian inflation slowed in July as consumers paid much less for gasoline, marking what could be the start of a long journey back to low and stable rates of price growth.

The Consumer Price Index rose 7.6 per cent in July from a year earlier, down from 8.1 per cent in June, which was the highest inflation rate in nearly 40 years, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.1 per cent – the smallest gain since December, 2021.

Gas prices, while still much higher than last year, were 9.2 per cent lower in July than June. Their impact was significant: Excluding gas, consumer prices rose 6.6 per cent on an annual basis, up from 6.5 per cent in June. August is bringing more relief at the pump. The national average price for regular unleaded gas was $1.73 a litre on Monday, down 9 per cent from the average retail price in July, according to data from Kalibrate Technologies.

The inflation fight is improving on several fronts. The annual inflation rate in the U.S. decelerated to 8.5 per cent in July from 9.1 per cent in June. Several key commodities – including crude oil, wheat and lumber – have tumbled this summer, as have shipping rates

At the same time, inflation remains uncomfortably high and could take years before returning to desired levels. The Bank of Canada projected in July that inflation won’t return sustainability to its 2-per-cent target until late 2024. Financial analysts expect the bank to make another hefty rate hike in September, perhaps by half or three-quarters of a percentage point. The bank’s policy rate is now at 2.5 per cent, the highest since 2008.

Moreover, several aspects of CPI are continuing to heat up. Groceries rose at an annual rate of 9.9 per cent in July, accelerating from 9.4 per cent in June. Mortgage interest costs are rising alongside higher borrowing rates. And natural gas prices jumped by a whopping 43 per cent, which Statscan attributed partly to the Ontario Energy Board’s approval of rate increases.

“This is no time to get complacent,” Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, wrote to clients. The drop in gas prices “did a lot to blunt price growth in other areas.”

Central bankers are trying to engineer a “soft landing,” in which they hike interest rates to slow demand and tame inflation, but without sending the economy into a recession. “The path to this soft landing has narrowed,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in July, citing persistently high inflation that “requires stronger action now” via large rate hikes.

Canada’s economic growth has slowed considerably in recent months, while the country’s sizzling housing market has turned cold. The odds of a recession are rising, economists say, although Royal Bank of Canada is the sole lender to predict that outcome by next year.

