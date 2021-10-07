‘Some risk’ inflation will prove more persistent than previously thought, BoC’s Macklem says

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said forces driving up inflation are proving more complicated than the central bank expected and that there is “some risk” that inflation will prove more persistent than previously thought.
At the same time, Mr. Macklem reiterated the bank’s view that the current spike in inflation is largely the result of temporary factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain disruptions and year-over-year price comparisons.
“These things appear to be related to the very unique circumstances [of the pandemic] and we do expect that these supply factors will work their way through,” Mr. Macklem said during a virtual appearance at the Washington D.C.-based Council on Foreign Relations on Thursday.
Inflation in Canada has run above the bank’s 1 to 3 per cent target since May, hitting an eighteen-year high of 4.1 per cent in August.
Mr. Macklem said that the bank is watching a number of indicators to see if a one-time jump in prices is turning into more persistent inflation, including inflation expectations and wage growth.
“Not surprisingly, measures of short run expected inflation have gone up with observed higher inflation. But if you look at measures of medium to longer run expected inflation, they have remained very well anchored,” Mr. Macklem said.
As for wages, Mr. Macklem said he’s not seeing any evidence that wages are running ahead of productivity growth and are becoming an independent source of inflation.
In a virtual speech to the Washington D.C.-based Council on Foreign Relations earlier on Thursday, Mr. Macklem said the international financial system needs to evolve to manage the challenges of the pandemic recovery, climate change and digital currencies. He also advocated for open capital markets and a more active effort on the part of advanced economies to integrate emerging market economies into the global financial system.
Mr. Macklem’s speech comes as different countries start to exit the pandemic at different speeds. This disparity is fueling concerns that financial tightening in places like the United States could cause significant disruption to emerging market economies (EME) that are struggling with weak growth and low vaccination rates.
“EMEs have continued to experience volatility in their financial conditions, despite improvements in fundamentals that have resulted in fewer full-fledged crises,” Mr. Macklem said, according to the prepared text of the speech, noting a number of emerging market crises over the past two decades.
“The COVID-19 shock dwarfs these in global scale and reach. In March 2020, capital flew out of EMEs at a historic pace. While the situation has since stabilized, capital outflows could happen again when the largest economies start reducing the extraordinary stimulus put in place to deal with the pandemic,” he said.
Policy-makers around the world have been sounding a similar alarm. The International Monetary Fund has warned repeatedly about the unevenness of the global recovery, and noted that risks have increased due to the recent run-up in inflation.
“A more sustained increase in inflation expectations could cause a rapid rise in interest rates, and a sharp tightening of financial conditions,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a Tuesday speech.
“This would pose a particular challenge for emerging and developing economies with high debt levels,” she said.
Looking ahead, Mr. Macklem said that emerging market economies need to do a better job balancing the short-run need to protect their economies against swings in international market sentiment, with the longer-run need to develop their economies and financial systems. He highlighted the use of capital controls and foriegn-exchange interventions, which some countries use to try to defend the value of their currency.
“These policies have gained increased acceptance, and there are circumstances in which they are justified and can be effective in managing short-run pressures. At the same time, these policy interventions can thwart or delay necessary adjustment in their economies and stunt the development of domestic financial markets and products,” Mr. Macklem said.
He acknowledged that a free-floating currency regime – as Canada has had since 1970 – may not benefit emerging market economies as much as once thought. But he suggested interventions to stabilize currencies should be relatively limit, and not the default response to international financial pressure.
“In the end, policy-makers need to recognize that capital account and currency interventions should be targeted to address specific concerns, and these interventions should be temporary. Over the longer run, countries should plan to rely less on these policies as their financial systems mature. In the shorter run, every time these interventions are used, a clear exit plan should be in place,” he said.
The ultimate goal of financial system reform should be strengthening global economy in preparation for major changes in the near future, Mr. Macklem said.
“What we need is an international monetary and financial system that can handle—even facilitate—the transitions to come, including the exit from exceptional monetary policy, the transition to net zero emissions and the potential digitalization of the international monetary system,” he said.
