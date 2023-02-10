A worker makes a delivery to a downtown Toronto restaurant. Statscan says the Canadian economy added 150,000 new jobs in January, far more than economists had been forecasting.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Canada notched another blockbuster month of job creation in January, an expansion that suggests the economy isn’t heading into an imminent recession.

The labour market added 150,000 positions last month, following a gain of roughly 69,000 jobs in December, Statistics Canada said in a report published Friday. Financial analysts were expecting an increase of 15,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 5 per cent.

The hiring surge comes a week after the United States reported a gain of 517,000 positions in January, an outsized increase that also surprised analysts.

By now, many economists projected that Canada would be mired in the early weeks of a mild recession. However, Friday’s report shows that employers are continuing to add to their headcounts, despite the potential stress caused by sharply higher borrowing rates.

The gain puts renewed focus on the Bank of Canada ahead of its next rate decision on March 8.

At its last announcement, on Jan. 25, the central bank said it was holding its benchmark interest rate at 4.5 per cent, part of a shift to “data dependence” that will determine the path of monetary policy. Renewed momentum in the labour market could convince the central bank that additional rate hikes are necessary to curb demand and bring inflation under control.

“The labour market is very tight. It can’t stay this tight,” Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said at a press conference earlier this week. “If the labour market stays this tight, we’re not going to get back to 2-per-cent inflation,” which is the bank’s target rate.

Friday’s report pointed to strength in various parts of the labour market. Jobs with full-time hours increased by 121,000 in January, while the private sector drove a gain of 115,000 positions.

After several months of losses, retail and wholesale trade jumped by 59,000 jobs, the largest gain by industry. Health care and social assistance rose by 40,000.

The labour market is drawing plenty of new participants. In January, an additional 153,000 people joined the labour force – meaning, they either took jobs or are actively looking for one. The participation rate is increasing in most major demographic groups.

Women have notched some work-related milestones. Among those aged 25 to 54, the employment rate of 82.2 per cent was the highest on record. Women with young children have also experienced a significant bump in their employment rate over the past year.

“These increases can reflect a tight labour market as well as a range of factors, such as the need to meet household financial requirements or changing access to childcare,” the report said.

Statscan said there was “notable” employment growth among non-permanent residents, a group that includes international students and temporary foreign workers. Employment for those who were not born in Canada and have never been a landed immigrant has jumped by 79,000 over the past year, or 13.3 per cent.

Average hourly wages rose 4.5 per cent over the past year, down from 4.8 per cent in December. However, the year-over-year comparison was partially a reflection of higher wages in January, 2022, when many lower-paid service workers were temporarily laid off as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 led to a spike of infections.

The Bank of Canada has noted that wage pressures have started to moderate, although it is looking for more of a deceleration to help restrict price growth.

“Today’s report is sure to raise eyebrows at the Bank of Canada,” James Orlando, senior economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in a note to clients. “Their conditional pause on further rate hikes is predicated on a slowing of economic growth and an easing in the labour market. The Bank won’t adjust course after one report, but it will be closely watching to see if this trend of massive job gains continues.”

With a report from Mark Rendell