Macklem urges central banks to better engage with public; says pandemic heightened interest in monetary policy

New Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem used an international stage Thursday to issue a call for central banks to better engage average citizens, saying that the pandemic has heightened the importance of communicating directly with an often skeptical and misinformed public.

Speaking to the Jackson Hole Symposium – one of the world’s most important annual summits of economic leaders and experts, being held this year by video conference because of the COVID-19 pandemic – Mr. Macklem said that central banks need to shift their communications focus from “transparency with markets” to one of “engagement with the public.” He said that with everyday citizens showing greater interest in monetary policy in the midst of the strong actions central banks have taken during the pandemic, banks need to both communicate with them more clearly and listen more to their perspective on the economy.

“This heightened interest is an opportunity, and it is critical that we do not squander it,” Mr. Macklem said. “Let’s make this [crisis] another legacy – a deeper relationship between the central bank and its citizens.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Macklem, who succeeded Stephen Poloz as governor in June, noted that internet traffic to the Bank of Canada has surged during the COVID crisis, particularly to the bank’s avenues aimed at the general public. The bank’s Twitter feed and “The Economy: Plain and Simple” section of its website have seen double their pre-pandemic page views.

But he noted that in the social-media era, people are getting a lot of mixed and inaccurate messages from a wider range of sources than ever before, cluttering their understanding of what the bank is trying to do.

“The forces that are pushing misinformation on the public are preying on this crisis. A segment of the population still mistrusts public authorities and experts. The independence that is vital for central banks and public perceptions of that independence are under threat in some countries,” he said.

“It is more important – yet harder – for central banks to be trusted sources of information and analysis. The imperative is to step boldly beyond market transparency and engage with the public to explain how our actions serve our economy-wide objectives,” Mr. Macklem said. “This means listening to more people, understanding their perceptions –accurate or not – factoring broader public views into our policy decisions and communicating with people on their terms, not ours.”

While central banks have largely relied on communicating to the public through the media, Mr. Macklem suggested that this is no longer the most effective way to get a clear message to citizens. He noted that a recent research paper from the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that “news articles about monetary policy are only about half as persuasive, in terms of moulding inflation expectations, compared with communications that come straight from the central bank.”

Mr. Macklem’s comments come as the Bank of Canada this week launched a public discussion of its approach to monetary policy, part of the bank’s review of its mandate ahead of next year’s renewal of its five-year agreement with the federal government on its policy framework. For the first time, the bank is seeking input directly from the general public, through an online survey of their opinions on inflation and monetary policy.

The current five-year framework is based on using an inflation target of 2 per cent to guide interest rate decisions, which hasn’t changed in nearly 25 years. But the bank has said that it is examining several alternatives to its current inflation-targeting approach.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. Federal Reserve just completed its own review of its policy approach, and Fed chair Jerome Powell revealed the results in a speech to the Jackson Hole Symposium earlier Thursday. The highlight was a decision by the Fed to begin targeting “average” inflation at 2 per cent – signifying that in the future, it will be willing to allow inflation to exceed the target for some time to offset any extended period of below-target inflation. An average inflation target is one of the options the Bank of Canada is considering.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.