Manufacturing sales in December likely gained 0.6 per cent: Statscan

Canadian manufacturing sales in December likely gained 0.6%, led by wood products and transportation equipment, after declining 0.6% in November, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Monday.
Statscan said the estimate had been calculated based on responses received from 62.4% of companies surveyed. The average final response rate for the survey over the past 12 months has been 89.6%, it added.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.