Maple Leaf Foods to build new London plant, shutter 3 others in Ontario

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will invest hundreds of millions into building a fresh-poultry facility in London, Ont., but close three smaller plants in the province.
The protein company says it will invest an initial $605.5-million into the plant and an additional $5 million into related projects over the next five years, while $34.5-million will come from the Ontario government and an additional $28-million from the Canadian government.
The facility will span nearly 60,000 square metres and employ 1,450 full- and part-time workers once operations begin, which is expected in the second quarter of 2021.
Maple Leaf says production from three of its other plants will eventually be consolidated into the new facility.
Its St. Marys plant is expected to close by late 2021 and its Toronto and Brampton facilities will close by in mid- to late-2022.
Maple Leaf CEO Michael McCain says in a statement that the company deeply regrets the impact of these eventual closures on the people and communities.
The company plans to provide those employees with job opportunities at the new facility or other plants it operates.
