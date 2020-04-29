More than half of Canadian businesses saw revenue cut by at least 20% as pandemic took hold: survey

Open this photo in gallery A pedestrian walks past closed storefronts in Toronto on April 16, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

More than half of Canadian companies saw their revenue drop by more than 20 per cent during the initial wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, while nearly three-quarters of businesses report being negatively affected by physical-distancing measures aimed at curbing the virus’s growth.

Nearly one-third of businesses said sales dropped more than 40 per cent in the first quarter when compared to a year earlier, according to survey results published Wednesday by Statistics Canada and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. About one-fifth of businesses said their revenue had declined between 20 per cent and 40 per cent during the period.

More than 12,600 businesses took part in the online survey between April 3 and 24. Statscan said that because the data were crowd-sourced, the results could not be applied to the overall economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Coronavirus guide: Updates and essential resources about the COVID-19 pandemic

What are the coronavirus rules in my province? A quick guide to what’s allowed and open, or closed and banned

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

The sales hit was especially severe in sectors where there is close contact with customers, such as accommodation and food services, arts and recreation, and retail trade. Businesses in Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia were the most likely to see significant revenue drops, according to the survey.

In response to weaker sales, more than one-quarter of businesses requested credit from financial institutions to help cover operating costs. More than three-quarters of applicants said their requests were either fully or partially approved, while 20 per cent of businesses that pay rent had their payments deferred.

Just more than 40 per cent of companies said they had laid off staff. Of that group, nearly half laid off at least 80 per cent of their work force.

While most companies said they were negatively affected by physical-distancing measures, nearly two-thirds (62.3 per cent) said they could reopen or return to normal operations less than one month after those measures are removed.

That could wind up being a challenge. Although many provinces are starting to gradually open parts of their economy, or laying out their plans for doing so, strict physical-distancing guidelines will remain in place, ensuring that business operations will be notably different from before.

Public health officials can't set rules for how absolutely every business and gathering place reopens when it's OK to start easing measures to fight COVID-19, says Dr. Theresa Tam. But they are starting to talk about how to guide the eventual lifting of restrictions, she says, recognizing that most Canadians won't have immunity to the illness any time soon. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.