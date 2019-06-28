Canada’s economy grew more than expected in April on gains in oil and gas sector

The Canadian economy grew more than expected in April, helped by the oil and gas sector.
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, following a 0.5 per cent increase in March.
Economists had expected growth of 0.1 per cent for April, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
The mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction sector gained 4.5 per cent, boosted by a 5.5 per cent rise in oil and gas extraction.
Oilsands extraction increased 11.0 per cent, while oil and gas extraction, excluding oilsands, was up 0.5 per cent.
The manufacturing sector pulled back 0.8 per cent, in April, the largest monthly contraction since August 2017.
Canadian producer prices edge up in May on higher prices for energy, petroleum products
Canadian producer prices edged up by 0.1 per cent in May from April on higher prices for energy and petroleum products while an outbreak of African swine fever in China boosted demand for pork, Statistics Canada said.
The gain matched the forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll. Of the 21 major commodity groups, 10 rose, eight fell and three were unchanged.
Prices for energy and petroleum rose 0.8 per cent, mainly due to higher demand for lubricants and other petroleum refinery products and gasoline. Fresh and frozen pork prices posted a 1.9 per cent gain thanks to a decrease in global hog supply driven by fever-related challenges in China.
But China also played a role in a 1.7 per cent drop in prices for primary non-ferrous metal products. Prices for unwrought copper and copper alloys slumped by 5.9 per cent amid speculation that an escalating trade dispute between China and the United States would cut demand.
Prices for raw materials fell by 2.3 per cent after five consecutive monthly gains on lower prices for crude energy products.
With files from Reuters
