Economy

Retail spending stalls after buying spree in early recovery

Matt LundyEconomics Reporter
Canadian retail sales rose a tepid 0.4 per cent in August, the weakest pace since the recovery started and a sign that pent-up demand has been satisfied after a rush of consumer spending.

While August marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase in sales, it also fell short of the 1.1-per-cent gain that Statistics Canada had previously estimated. Moreover, momentum looks to have stalled: in a flash estimate, Statscan said retail sales were unchanged in September.

Despite the slowdown, the retail sector has carved out a quick V-shaped recovery. Total sales of $53.2-billion in August were 1.8-per-cent higher than in February, before the novel coronavirus led to strict shutdowns that clobbered sales, and up 3.5 per cent from last year.

“Consumers continue to drive the recovery, with limited availability of services and travel at least partly redirected into goods spending,” said Bank of Montreal senior economist Robert Kavcic in a client note. “But, with a lot of pent-up demand and lifestyle-adjustment spending seemingly running its course, this momentum could be tougher to sustain in the quarters ahead.”

At the industry level, August brought mixed results. Sales at auto dealers rose 2.4 per cent from July. Grocery stores climbed 1.3 per cent. And building material and gardening equipment stores were lifted 4.5 per cent, a sign that Canadians continue to invest in home renovations.

On the downside, momentum fizzled in several industries that proved exceptionally popular in the early months of reopening. Sales declined 3.7 per cent in August at sporting goods, hobby and book stores, while furniture stores eased back by 0.7 per cent.

Total e-commerce sales of $2.8-billion were up 61 per cent from last August, but have fallen for three consecutive months, coinciding with less restrictive lockdown measures.

Over all, the spending slowdown is not unexpected. The reopening of many stores in May and June unleashed a torrent of buying activity as consumers looked to purchase goods that were off limits in March and April – a pace that wasn’t sustainable for long. Further, the later weeks of summer allowed for more services spending, diverting some attention from retail.

“While the [August] results surprised us to the downside, they might in part reflect a reallocation of household activity towards services, including restaurant dining and bars, as patio service leapt ahead,” said CIBC Capital Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld in a client note.

