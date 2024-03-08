Statistics Canada is set to release its latest reading on the jobs market for the month of February today.

In January, Canadian employers added more jobs than many Bay Street economists expected at roughly 37,000 positions.

The unemployment rate ticked lower to 5.7 per cent in January.

In a recent note, RBC Economics said it’s expecting jobs growth in February to have slowed with 10,000 jobs added and the unemployment rate to rise to 5.9 per cent.

The Canadian labour market has weakened in recent months as consumers and businesses have reined in their spending under the weight of higher interest rates.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada said while the economy is showing signs of weakening, it’s still too early to tell when rate cuts might come.