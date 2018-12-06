Today’s oil shock not as bad for Canada as 2015, Bank of Canada’s Poloz says

The hit to Canada’s economy from the recent oil price drop is likely to be smaller than when crude plunged in 2015, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says.

That’s because the oil and gas sector’s contribution to the economy has been cut nearly in half since 2014 – to 3.5 per cent of GDP from 6 per cent.

“Given the consolidation that has taken place in the energy sector since 2014, the net effects of lower oil prices on the Canadian economy as a whole, dollar for dollar, should be smaller than they were in 2015,” Mr. Poloz explained in a speech Thursday in Toronto.

But all Canadians will still feel pain, Mr. Poloz said.

“It is already clear that a painful adjustment is developing in Western Canada, and there will be a meaningful impact on the Canadian macroeconomy,” he said.

The oil industry has lost tens of thousands of jobs since 2014 and producers have dramatically scaled back new projects in the oil sands. Heavy crude from the Alberta and Saskatchewan oil sands has been selling at near record-low levels in recent weeks amid a widening price gap with the North American oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate. The widening spread, which has also affected light crude oil from Western Canada, is the result of transportation bottlenecks, maintenance shutdowns at key U.S. refineries and overcapacity.

In a bid to prop up prices, the Alberta government said this week it will order an industry-wide production cut, starting in January.

Some economists have suggested lower oil prices could knock 0.5 per cent off annual GDP.

The central bank cut rates twice in 2015 as the global price of oil tumbled below US$30 per barrel from more than US$100.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada shifted its thinking on the pace of future interest rate hikes, citing a number of risks, including the oil price shock and the U.S.-China trade showdown. The central bank said it was holding its key interest rate at 1.75 per cent after five rate increases since mid-2017.

“The current level of interest rates remains appropriate for the time being,” Mr. Poloz said Thursday.

The central bank say it is still committed to raising its key interest rate “into a neutral range . . . [of] somewhere in the neighbourhood of 2.5 to 3.5 per cent,” he added.

“The pace at which this occurs, of course, will remain decidedly data dependent.”

The neutral rate of interest is where monetary policy is neither slowing the economy nor driving activity higher.

Many economists now expect the Bank of Canada to slow the pace of future rate increases. Another rate hike in January, which seemed like a sure thing just a few weeks ago, now seems much less likely.

The oil market is not the only thing clouding economic prospects.

Mr. Poloz said “ongoing trade tensions between the United States and other countries, particularly China” now pose the greatest risk to the bank’s outlook for the economy. “Containing inflation risks would become paramount in an outright trade war,” he said.

The U.S. is threatening to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on near everything China exports to the U.S., escalating on ongoing tariff showdown between the world two largest economies. Last week, Washington said it would delay pulling the trigger on additional tariffs until the end of February, pending the outcome of trade negotiations with China.

“Rising tariffs will slow economic growth and reduce productivity on both sides, and will raise inflation risks besides – a combination we used to call stagflation,” Mr. Poloz said.

Mr. Poloz also said economic data in Canada in recent weeks has been “on the disappointing side.” And that means the economy has “less momentum going into the fourth quarter that we believed it would,” he said.

The Bank of Canada had been forecasting GDP growth of 2.1 per cent in the final three months of this year. But it could now be slower.

Mr. Poloz also pointed out that business investment “declined unexpectedly” in the third quarter. He attributed that to the uncertainty this summer over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement and the delay in the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C.

Also, complicating the Bank of Canada’s plan to get rates back up is a major revisions by Statistics Canada to its estimate of economic growth. Mr. Poloz pointed out that GDP is one per cent lower than previously thought. That means that the economy can grow more, without sparking inflation.​