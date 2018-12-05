Trouble in the oil patch clouds Bank of Canada’s rate hike path

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz has added the deep discount on Canadian crude to his list of worries, casting significant doubt on the more aggressive path of future interest rate hikes he laid out less than two months ago.

As widely expected, the central bank kept its key rate unchanged at 1.75 per cent on Wednesday after five rate increases since mid-2017.

But the statement, which accompanied the rate announcement, focused on a clutch of negatives weighing on the Canadian and global economies, including the steep discount on Canadian crude, uncertainty hanging over business investment and the U.S.-China trade showdown. The bank also highlighted the possibility that the economy could still grow more rapidly without sparking inflation.

“The persistence of the oil price shock, the evolution of business investments and the bank’s assessment of the economy’s capacity will also factor into our decisions about the future stance of monetary policy,” the bank said.

The Canadian dollar fell in the wake of the announcement, slipping below 75 US cents.

The Bank of Canada’s changed tone could affect both the pace and the eventual high point for the bank’s key interest rate. Before Wednesday, investors had priced in a roughly 64 per cent chance that the Bank of Canada would hike by a quarter percentage-point on Jan. 9, when it releases its next set of forecasts. Economists had expected up to three rate increases in 2019.

Trouble in the oil patch has apparently disrupted that narrative. The Bank of Canada said the oil price shock and Alberta’s decision this week to curb production means “activity in Canada’s energy sector will likely be materially weaker than expected.”

Mr. Poloz will have a chance to elaborate on the bank’s thinking when he delivers a speech in Toronto Thursday.

Heavy crude from the Alberta and Saskatchewan oil sands has been selling at near record-low levels in recent weeks amid a widening price gap with the North American oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate. The price of heavy crude, which had tumbled to less than US$15 per barrel, has since bounced back to more than US$28 per barrel.

But transportation bottlenecks and high inventories remain a serious problem for the Canadian industry.

The Bank of Canada had previously said it was on a course to raise its rate to a so-called neutral level – where it is neither spurring economic activity, nor slowing it down. The bank has estimated that its neutral rate is between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent.

Many economists assumed that neutral was probably the mid-way point of 3 per cent. But after a recent speech in Britain, Mr. Poloz suggested that neutral is a moving target. The neutral rate, he told reporters, is “sufficiently uncertain” and “in principle, movable.”

“All we know is that as we get closer to it, whatever it is, we’ll begin to see signs that we’re no longer stimulating demand,” he explained at the time.

In Wednesday’s statement, the bank said its rate would have to “rise into a neutral range.” That compares to its October statement, when the bank talked of needing to get back to a “neutral stance.”

The bank may be favouring the lower end of that range. The statement pointed out that recent “downward historical revisions by statistics Canada to GDP, together with recent macroeconomic developments, indicate there may be more room for non-inflationary growth.”

Beyond oil and global trade, the Bank of Canada said the economy has been evolving pretty much as expected. Inflation is on target, the housing market is cooling down and business investment outside the oil patch is poised to strengthen.

The pace of household borrowing and real estate activity “appear to be stabilizing” after a slowdown in recent quarters, the bank said.

And while business investment outside the energy sector appeared to lose “momentum” in the fourth quarter, it would rebound now that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement has been signed, the bank said.

Meanwhile, all of the bank’s core measures of inflation are near two per cent – “consistent with an economy that has been operating close to its capacity,” according to the statement.​