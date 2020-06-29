 Skip to main content
Ottawa says it’s reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, on June 29, 2020.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an ongoing review of the federal response to COVID-19 will feed into plans for responding to a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau says there are plenty of things that in hindsight the government might have done differently or sooner, but he didn’t go into details.

He says the federal government will be able to respond with sufficient fiscal room if economic lockdowns are required to combat a second wave of COVID-19.

He says the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best.

The latest federal figures show direct spending at just over $174 billion, including another increase to the budget for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit that is now expected to cost $80 billion.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is scheduled to provide an updated snapshot of federal finances next week.

