Unemployment rises as Canada sheds 24,200 jobs in July

Canada lost 24,200 jobs last month and its unemployment rate moved up to 5.7 per cent to give the economy its weakest three-month stretch of job creation since early 2018.

On the positive side, Statistics Canada says July’s wage growth came in strong at 4.5 per cent – which was its highest level in more than a decade.

The agency’s latest labour force survey found that job creation was nearly flat between May and July, a period that saw Canada add an average of 400 jobs per month.

The economy had a been on a healthy run of employment gains that began last summer.

Even with the July decline, compared to a year earlier, the numbers show Canada added a healthy dose of 353,000 new positions – almost all of which were full time.

Year-over-year average hourly wage growth for all employees was 4.5 per cent in July, the indicator’s strongest month since January 2009.

