U.S. businesses’ job gains strong in January: survey

U.S. businesses added a solid 213,000 jobs in January, a private survey found, a sign the partial government shutdown and trade war concerns aren’t discouraging companies from hiring more people.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that job gains fell in January from a robust 263,000 in December, which was revised slightly lower.
ADP’s report does not include government employees and therefore was not directly affected by the government shutdown. Instead, the data suggests that the shutdown did not broadly discourage private companies from adding workers. Still, the ADP report frequently diverges from the official figures.
The report was released two days before the government issues its official monthly jobs numbers Friday. Economists are forecasting a smaller gain of 164,000, though that is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.