U.S. construction spending posts a modest 0.2% gain in April

U.S. construction spending rose a modest 0.2 per cent in April as strength in housing offset further weakness in nonresidential construction.
The April increase followed a much stronger 1 per cent gain in March which was revised up from an initial estimate of a slight 0.2 per cent advance. The April increase pushed construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.52-trillion in April, 9.8 per cent higher than a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Through the first four months of this year, construction activity is 5.8 per cent higher than the same period in 2020.
Home building, a standout performer over the past year, rose 1 per cent in April and is now 29.7 per cent higher than a year ago, underscoring how strong home construction has been in the past year. Construction of single-family homes was up 1.3 per cent in Aril and apartment construction rose 1.9 per cent.
Nonresidential construction fell 0.5 per cent in April and is 4.8 per cent below the level of a year ago. With the lockdowns over the past year, developers have struggled with cancellations of commercial projects as businesses had more employees work from home. That is a trend many see continuing, reducing the need for more office space.
Spending on government building projects fell 0.6 per cent in April and is down 2.2 per cent from a year ago, reflecting the construction cutbacks many states and localities have done as tax revenue fell during the pandemic-induced recession. In April, highway construction was up 0.6 per cent from March but down 2.7 per cent from a year ago.
“Overall, nonresidential and public construction spending remain depressed, but building activity in the residential sector should remain well-supported by low inventories and still-strong demand,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
