U.S. consumer confidence dips slightly in December

Josh Boak
BALTIMORE
The Associated Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

In this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo a shopper walks in front of sales signs in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/The Associated Press

U.S. consumer confidence slipped ever so slightly in December, as expectations fell about economic growth over the next six months.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 126.5 from November’s reading of 126.8. Americans felt largely confident about business conditions this month amid the holiday shopping season, yet their confidence wavered somewhat regarding job availability and income growth for the first half of 2020.

The reading of consumer sentiment points to continued economic expansion, but not much of an improvement given the 3.5 per cent unemployment rate that is near historic lows.

“While the economy hasn’t shown signs of further weakening, there is little to suggest that growth, and in particular consumer spending, will gain momentum in early 2020,” said Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said.

