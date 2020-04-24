 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Economy

U.S. factory orders plunge 14.4 per cent as economy grinds to halt

Martin Crutsinger
The Associated Press
Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods plunged 14.4`` in March, a worse-than-expected performance that underscored the severe impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the U.S. economy

The March follows a 1.1 per cent gain in February, before the government-mandated shutdowns to contain the virus had begun.

The report Friday from the Commerce Department showed weakness across the board with demand for transportation products falling 41 per cent. Demand for motor vehicles and commercial airliners both tumbled.

The dire numbers from Commerce follow a report showing that manufacturing production collapsed in March, posing the biggest declines since the country demobilized after World War II.

