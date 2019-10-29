 Skip to main content

Economy

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

U.S. home prices edge up for second consecutive month

Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2 per cent in August from a year earlier.

Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

U.S. home prices increased modestly in August, a trend that could make home buying affordable for more Americans.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 2 per cent in August from a year earlier. That matched July’s annual increase as the slowest in seven years. Wages have been increasing more quickly than home prices since February, reversing a yearslong trend.

Slower price gains combined with low mortgage rates have helped the housing market revive this year after a slump in 2018. Steady hiring and an unemployment rate at a 50-year have also forced companies to offer higher pay, making it easier for more people to afford house payments. And the average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 3.75 per cent last week, down sharply from 4.86 per cent a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales of existing homes have increased 3.9 per cent in the past year, while sales of new homes have soared 15.5 per cent compared with a year earlier.

As many once-hot Western markets cool off, cities in the Southeast are starting to see the nation’s fastest price gains. Phoenix reported the biggest increase, with prices rising 6.3 per cent from a year ago. But Charlotte saw the next highest gain, at 4.5 per cent, followed by Tampa at 4.3 per cent and Atlanta with 4 per cent.

Home prices in Seattle barely rose, increasing just 0.7 per cent from a year ago, while they slipped 0.1 per cent in San Francisco.

The supply of available homes remains low, with builders complaining about a lack of available land and shortage of construction workers.

Those trends have pushed up the cost of lower-priced homes more quickly than more expensive ones in many cities. In Tampa, for example, homes priced below $195,000 have seen prices rise by nearly double digits in the past year, while the highest-priced homes, above $284,000, have seen price gains at less than half that pace, according to the Case-Shiller data.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter