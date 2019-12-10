U.S. reaches deal with Canada, Mexico on revised USMCA trade pact

The Trump administration has reached a deal with Canada and Mexico to revise the new North American trade pact to satisfy demands from congressional Democrats.
The agreement sets up a ratification vote by the House of Representatives on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement before Christmas, around the same time as the House is also expected to vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.
“This is a day we’ve all been working to and working for on a path to yes,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference Tuesday morning. She said the changes have made USMCA “infinitely better” than the original USMCA reached between the three countries in the fall of last year.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to sign the revised agreement in Mexico City this afternoon, along with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Jesus Seade, Mexico’s point-person on the talks. Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is also expected at the ceremony.
The new deal will create tougher consequences for Mexican factories that violate USMCA’s higher labour standards, strengthen USMCA’s dispute resolution system, tighten environmental regulations and strip out additional protections for large pharmaceutical companies that were in the original pact.
“After working with Republicans, Democrats, and many other stakeholders for the past two years we have created a deal that will benefit American workers, farmers, and ranchers for years to come,” Mr. Lighthizer said in a statement.
Tearing up the current NAFTA deal that governs continental trade was a key campaign pledge of Mr. Trump’s. In Sept. 2018, he reached the USMCA deal with Canada and Mexico. The pact retains most of NAFTA’s provisions but adds some measures meant to help the U.S. manufacturing sector at Mexico’s expense. When the Democrats won control of the House in the midterms last year, they demanded changes to USMCA in exchange for ratifying it.
Ironically, many of the changes the Democrats forced the Trump administration to make were actually things Canada wanted in the original negotiations but failed to win.
These include an end to “panel-blocking,” a tactic that countries can use to thwart the deal’s dispute resolution system by refusing to appoint members to arbitration tribunals. The deal announced Tuesday also removes a provision that would have protected pharmaceutical companies from competition on new biologic drugs for 10 years. The provision would have made prescription drugs more expensive in Canada and Mexico.
The key sticking point was the enforcement of labour standards in Mexico, which the Mexican government resisted. The final deal, Democrats said, will create panels to monitor labour rights in Mexico, as well as a “rapid response” system that will allow the U.S. to impose penalties on Mexican factories that are found to be violating workers’ rights.
It was not immediately clear whether the system would include American labour inspectors who could visit Mexican factories. Richard Neal, the chairman of the House committee that oversees trade, said the deal would include this. But Mr. Seade said it would not.
Such measures were key to winning support from U.S. organized labour, which is close with much of the House Democratic caucus.
“We demanded a trade deal that benefits workers and fought every single day to negotiate that deal; and now we have secured an agreement that working people can proudly support,” tweeted Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO labour umbrella group.
Both Canada and Mexico will also have to ratify the new deal, but neither is likely to have a problem. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his allies command a majority in the Mexican Congress. In Canada, the Conservatives have said they would vote in favour of USMCA, allowing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority Liberal government to get the deal through.
Ms. Pelosi, who less than an hour before the USMCA announcement had held a separate press conference laying out articles of impeachment, addressed the juxtaposition between helping Mr. Trump pass his key domestic policy priority and trying to throw him out of office.
“Not any one of us is important enough to hold up a trade agreement that is important for American workers because of collateral benefit that might accrue to any one of us,” she said.
