‘Worst month ever’: Canada is set to post another round of record-setting job losses

Canada is set to report another month of record-setting job losses, but it could also mark the end of catastrophic layoffs and give way to a tentative rebound as provinces begin to reopen their economies and some industries resume operations.
On Friday, Statistics Canada will release its Labour Force Survey for April. The results are widely expected to reflect most pandemic-related layoffs. Several economists estimate the number of employed people will plunge by four million or more. For its part, the Bank of Montreal pegs job losses at 4.5 million, while the Bank of Nova Scotia has issued the bleakest forecast, with employment losses of 5.5 million.
“Worst month ever – I think that’s already evident to everybody,” said Benjamin Reitzes, a Bank of Montreal strategist.
If losses are four million or worse, then more than five million people will have lost their jobs over a two-month span as governments shut down broad swaths of the economy to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. By comparison, from peak to trough during the 2008-09 economic downturn, the number of employed people dropped by about 425,000, and the largest single-month decline was about 125,000.
March’s survey made clear that labour destruction was widespread, but not evenly felt. Just more than one million people lost their jobs that month, and another 2.1 million worked less than half their usual hours. Women and service-industry workers were disproportionately affected by job losses. If that trend continues, it would mark a notable contrast from the 2008-09 recession, when men and goods-producing sectors suffered more.
As devastating as March was, April will likely be much worse. The previous labour force survey reflected work conditions between March 15 and 21, before the brunt of layoffs. The report to be published on Friday pertains to the week of April 12 to 18. By the day after that period ended, about 6.7 million Canadians had applied for emergency income aid from the federal government. (Some of those receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit are still employed, but have seen their hours and income plummet.)
“That’s just a huge share of the labour force that’s been impacted by the shock,” said Brendon Bernard, economist at hiring site Indeed Canada.
In turn, the unemployment rate will spike in April. BMO sees it surging to 18 per cent and Scotiabank to 20 per cent from March’s 7.8 per cent.
Given that provinces have started to reopen their economies in May, it’s possible that total employment levels will begin to grow again soon.
“A million [person] rebound wouldn’t be a shocker, two million even, depending on how quickly the reopening of the economy unfolds for the month of May and relative to the timing of the survey, which is also very important,” Mr. Reitzes said.
On Monday, Quebec allowed stores outside the Montreal region to reopen, Ontario permitted garden centres to offer curbside pickups and deliveries, and everything from hair salons to restaurant patios was able to return in Manitoba, albeit with restrictions. Other industries will return in the coming days and weeks, although many companies are moving cautiously on hiring as they’re operating at limited capacity.
Total job listings on Indeed Canada are down about half from a year ago, but the decline has levelled off in recent weeks, helped by an uptick in new postings. Listings have held up relatively well in personal health care, nursing and security.
Mr. Bernard said the data suggest “we haven’t really turned the corner on employer hiring appetite.” However, “we have seen job posting trends stabilize, which is a promising sign.”
