Bank of Canada says efforts to stabilize markets working but households, businesses still face uncertainties

The Bank of Canada said its aggressive actions to provide liquidity and stability to COVID-19-strained financial markets are working, adding that Canada’s banks are well-capitalized to weather even more pessimistic scenarios of recovery from the pandemic.
But in the central bank’s annual Financial System Review, it cautioned that household and corporate borrowers still face serious pressures and uncertainties from the shutdowns and lost incomes created by the health crisis.
“The six largest banks entered the COVID‑19 period with strong capital and liquidity buffers, a diversified asset base, the capacity to generate income and the protection of a robust mortgage insurance system. The Canadian economy was also in a solid position before the onset of COVID‑19. With these strengths, as well as the aggressive government policy response to the pandemic, the largest banks are in a good position to manage the consequences,” the report said.
The bank noted that some of the pressures on the financial system have been “amplified” by the high debts of households and businesses going into the crisis – vulnerabilities that the bank has long warned about in previous financial stability reports.
“Without the aggressive policy responses, banks would be faring much worse, with important negative effects on the availability of credit to households and businesses,” the central bank said.
“We entered this global health crisis with a strong economy and resilient financial system. This will support the recovery. But we know that debt levels are going to rise, so the right combination of economic policies will be important too,” Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in the report.
The central bank publishes its Financial System Review annually, normally discussing the health of the financial system and assessing its vulnerability to risks in the event of a shock to the system and the economy. But with this year’s report coming out in the midst of a severe shock, the 39-page report focuses largely on analyzing the effectiveness of the wide range of market measures the central bank has taken to provide liquidity and stability to financial markets and credit channels – measures that have swelled the size of its balance sheet to $400-billion, from about $120-billion before the crisis began.
In the report, the bank defended its market actions, in particular its decision to launch large-scale purchases of federal, provincial and corporate bonds – a first for Canada’s central bank.
“These programs have helped improve market liquidity and market functioning across a wide range of markets. In particular, new issuance of Canadian corporate bonds rebounded to around $17 billion in April—one of the strongest monthly volumes since 2010.” The bank said.
“The interactions between the various liquidity facilities have also likely amplified the positive impact on market confidence and functioning. The use of some programs declined in April, providing additional early signs of improvement in funding conditions.”
The bank reiterated that it remains prepared to “adjust the scale of these programs as market conditions change.”
The Financial System Review will be Mr. Poloz’s last major report as head of the central bank. His tenure ends June 2. Tiff Macklem, a former second-in-command at the bank, was named earlier this month as his successor.
The bank said that measures aimed at easing strains on banks have helped keep much-needed credit flowing to businesses and consumers. It said that in March and early April, businesses drew down about 15 per cent of their lines of credit lines, but use was much higher in the battered energy sector, where companies drew down close to 40 per cent of their credit lines. It said that mortgage-secured lending to households in March grew at its fastest rate in nearly three years.
“According to a recent survey, almost 30 per cent of businesses requested additional credit from a financial institution in the first quarter. Small and medium-sized enterprises have reported a high rejection rate compared with normal times, indicating some stress,” it said.
The bank said the pressures of lost incomes on the country’s highly indebted household sector has been greatly eased by the federal government’s emergency programs to provide $2,000-a-month payments and to subsidize wages for employers who keep their staff on during the COVID-19 lockdowns. In addition, it said, banks have allowed 700,000 households to defer their mortgage payments.
However, it warned that household debts will come under pressure once these deferral periods end.
“The proportion of households with debt-service payments of more than 40 percent of their income, an indicator of household vulnerability, is likely to rise,” it said. It added that the situation in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which have been even harder hit due to the slump in the oil sector, “is of particular concern.”
“The longer the income shock lasts, the greater the risk of a rise in consumer insolvencies,” it said.
On the business side, the Bank of Canada noted that many of the sectors hardest hit by COVID-19 also carry lower cash balances in their normal course of operations – making it even more difficult for those businesses to weather the current crisis. Commodity and retail businesses typically have among the smallest cash buffers, it said.
“What started as a cash flow problem could develop into a solvency issue for some businesses. This becomes more likely if the loss in revenues extends over a long period.”
