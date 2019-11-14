 Skip to main content

Interest Rates

Register
AdChoices

Fed chair Jerome Powell says no ‘booming’ in U.S. economy that threatens to go bust

Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the House Budget Committee, on Nov. 14, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Thursday said the risk of the U.S. economy facing a dramatic bust is remote, partly because the record-long expansion is notable for not having pockets of overheating activity.

Powell, appearing before U.S. lawmakers for a second day, reiterated his view that the current expansion appears to be on a sustainable footing, with few indications of an imminent downturn despite risks from the long-running U.S.-China trade war, a slowdown in business investment and weakness abroad.

“The U.S. economy is the star economy these days,” Powell told the House of Representatives Budget Committee. “We’re growing at 2%, right in that range, more than any of the other advanced economies are growing. There’s no reason that can’t continue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Asked if there were any excesses that threatened to torpedo the expansion, Powell said: “Look at today’s economy. There’s nothing that’s really booming that would want to bust, in other words.”

“It’s a pretty sustainable picture.”

The U.S. economy is in its 11th year of expansion, although growth this year has slowed from 2018 when the Republican tax cuts fed an acceleration in activity. In the third quarter, the economy grew at a 1.9% annualized pace, down from 3.4% in the comparable period a year earlier.

U.S. manufacturing activity has been hurt as tit-for-tat tariffs between Washington and Beijing and slack demand from overseas markets have fostered uncertainty. Business investment has been a net drag on gross domestic product for the last two quarters.

Asked about the possibility the slump in manufacturing could spill over into the broader economy, Powell said central bank officials had seen no signs of that.

“That’s a risk that we monitor very carefully - we don’t see that yet,” Powell said. “The 70% of the economy that is the consumer is healthy with high confidence, low unemployment, wages moving up.”

“That is what is driving our economy now and seems to be continuing to do so.”

Story continues below advertisement

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is asking Congress to tackle the growing budget deficit. The Associated Press

To address concerns the expansion was at risk, in part from President Donald Trump’s trade war with China, the Fed has cut interest rates three times this year. The Fed’s targeted rate now stands in a range of 1.50-1.75%, down from 2.25-2.50% at midyear.

In prepared remarks earlier that were nearly identical to those delivered on Wednesday to the Joint Economic Committee, Powell said the impact of the three rate cuts this year was still to be fully felt in supporting household and business spending and will let the central bank likely hit pause on further rate moves unless there is a “material” change in the economic outlook.

Similar to Wednesday’s hearing, the Fed chief was peppered with questions about the effects of the Trump administration’s trade policies on the economy and the implications of rising national debt.

Powell, a frequent target of Trump’s ire for not lowering interest rates further, sought to walk a fine line again in his answers in order to steer clear of politics, but noted any reductions in trade uncertainty would help business investment.

“Uncertainty is huge for business people making decisions,” Powell said, adding that the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) by Congress “would be a very constructive thing for the economy.”

Powell also weighed in on the U.S. national debt, which he repeated is on an unsustainable path.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter