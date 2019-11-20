 Skip to main content

Economy

Lowe’s to close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores in Canada

BOUCHERVILLE, Que.
The Canadian Press
Lowe’s Companies Inc. says it will close 34 underperforming stores across six provinces as part of a restructuring of its Canadian business.

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

The closures, set for early next year, add to its announced closure of 31 Canadian locations, including 27 stores and four other facilities, in November last year.

The company says eligible employees will be offered jobs at nearby stores, given its need for workers throughout its network.

North Carolina-based Lowe’s bought Rona in 2016 in a deal valued at $3.2 billion.

The Canadian division of Lowe’s has more than 600 corporate and independent affiliate stores under the Lowe’s, Rona, Reno-Depot, Ace and Dick’s Lumber brands.

Lowe’s said the store closures and plans to reorganize its corporate structure in Canada is part of Chief Executive Officer Marvin Ellison’s plan to improve profitability.

“This review led to long-lived asset impairments and a change to the Canadian leadership team in the third quarter,” Lowe’s said.

Tony Cioffi, the interim president of Lowe’s Canada, said in a separate statement that the company is “taking decisive action” to build the operation.

“While making decisions that impact our associates and their families is never easy, closing underperforming stores is a necessary step in our plan to ensure the long-term stability and growth of our Canadian business.”

Meanwhile, the company raised its full-year earnings forecast on Wednesday, as the home improvement chain’s increased assortment of industrial products like drills and power saws attracted more high-spending building contractors and handymen.

Shares of the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company rose nearly 6% to $120.10 in premarket trading.

Lowe’s also retained its full-year revenue and comparable sales forecasts, a day after larger rival Home Depot Inc cut its expectations for sales.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.41 in the third quarter, beating estimates of $1.35, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Lowe’s raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to $5.63 to $5.70 per share, from prior expectations of $5.45 to $5.65.

However, Lowe’s missed same-store sales expectations. They rose 2.2% in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, below expectations of a 3.1% increase.

With files from Reuters

