Black Friday shopping in a pandemic

Black Friday, the one-day shopping bonanza known for its big bargains and large crowds, has arrived.

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday, at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

1 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers wait in line eight hours prior to the opening, in hopes of Black Friday savings, at a computer game store in La Grange, Kentucky.

BRYAN WOOLSTON/Reuters

2 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers queue as they wait for a store to open on Black Friday, at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

3 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers stand in line as they wait for a Victoria's Secret store to open on Black Friday, at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

4 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Black Friday shoppers file into Best Buy as doors open at 5 a.m. in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Robert Franklin/The Associated Press

5 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Black Friday shoppers wait in line before Best Buy doors open at 5 a.m. in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Robert Franklin/The Associated Press

6 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers queue as they wait for a computer games store to open on Black Friday, at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

7 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Black Friday shopper Sierra Bickle, of Mishawaka, arrived at 1:30 a.m. to wait in line for deals at GameStop hours before the doors open at 7 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Mishawaka, Indiana.

Robert Franklin/The Associated Press

8 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers get in on the Black Friday sales while shopping at Bass Pro Shops in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Mark Stockwell / The Sun Chronicle/The Associated Press

9 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Shoppers queue for a computer games store to open on Black Friday, at the Tysons Corner Center, in Tysons, Virginia.

HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters

10 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

A shopper walks up to an At Home store just at opening time on Black Friday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero/The Associated Press

11 of 12

Open this photo in gallery:

Black Friday shoppers wait in line to enter an electronics store that opened at 5am in the Dallas suburb in Frisco, Texas.

LM Otero/The Associated Press

12 of 12

