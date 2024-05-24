Bay street banks stuck holding shares in IAMGOLD after US$300-million bought deal falters

A syndicate of Bay Street underwriters is stuck with unsold shares in Canadian gold mining company IAMGOLD Corp. after they mispriced a US$300-million bought deal financing, two sources told the Globe and Mail.

Toronto-based IAMGOLD announced the financing after the close on Tuesday at US$4.17 a share, a discount of 7.1 per cent to its closing price.

The bought deal was led by National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and RBC Dominion Securities Ltd.

In a bought deal, the company still gets the financing proceeds, regardless of whether underwriters are able to flip the shares.

Graeme Jennings, VP, investor relations with IAMGOLD said in an interview that the bought deal had closed on its end, and it had already received the funds.

“We have good support for shareholders,” he said. “That’s really all we can comment on from our side. You’d have to talk to the brokers for their view.”

The Globe reached out to the lead bankers at National, BMO, and RBC for comment but did not receive a reply.

When a bought deal goes well, underwriters are able to sell the shares to institutional buyers in a matter of hours, before the market opens the next morning.

But almost three days later, the two sources said that around 20 per cent of the shares being offered for sale were left unsold.

The Globe is not identifying the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

While it’s not uncommon for the shares of companies that raise money in bought deals to trade down the day after a bought deal is announced, owing to dilution, if the deal is priced correctly, the stock won’t trade below the bought deal price.

There were immediate signs the IAMGOLD deal was in trouble because its shares dropped by 10.7 per cent on Wednesday, closing at US$4.01, well below the bought deal price. The shares fell even further on Thursday, closing at US$3.87 apiece. As of Friday afternoon, the stock was trading at around US$4 a share.

Making matters worse for underwriters is gold prices have come under some pressure in recent days.

When bought deals are “hung”, underwriters have several options. They can bid their time and wait for the gold market to recover, which may drive the share price of IAMGOLD above the bought deal price, thus putting them in a position to flip the shares.

They can “break the syndicate,” which means every broker is on its own, and each can decide whether it wants to sell shares at lower prices, or hold on to them.

Or underwriters can conduct a “cleanup trade,” which means agreeing en-masse to sell what’s unsold at a lower price than the original bought deal price.

IAMGOLD said it is using the proceeds earned from the bought deal to buy an additional 9.7 per cent stake in its Côté Gold Project from its joint venture partner Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd. IAMGOLD’s stake will rise to approximately 70 per cent as a result of the transaction, with Sumitomo’s share falling to roughly 30 per cent.

Underwriters were set to earn a 4 per cent commission on the original bought deal.