CP Rail unions serve strike notice after rejecting contract offers

Two unions at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. say they will walk off the job on Tuesday, May 29 at 10 p.m. ET.

Leaders of Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing more than 3,300 CP employees, served 72-hour strike notice on Saturday afternoon after contract talks broke off.

“After workers at CP voted to reject the last contract offers, the company is still refusing to negotiate seriously,” the unions said in a joint press release. “CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago. The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees.”

In a memo to Teamsters engineers and conductors, union leaders said talks with Keith Creel, CP’s chief executive officer, until late Friday night failed to resolve outstanding complaints about the company’s latest offers.

CP said in a statement it will continue to meet with union leaders “in the hopes of reaching agreements that are in the best interests of the entire CP family, its customers, shareholders and the broader North American economy.”

“CP has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to ensure a smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations,” the Calgary-based company said.

Members of both unions overwhelmingly rejected the company’s offer, according to ballot results released on Friday, setting the stage for Saturday’s strike notice.

“The meetings were not as successful as we had hope, and there remain significant outstanding issues,” said the Teamsters memo to members, obtained by The Globe and Mail. “Notwithstanding the 98.1 per cent rejection [of the offer], the company fails to appreciate the significance of our members’ resolve. We are further working closely with our sisters and brothers in the IBEW, as they are in the same situation as the [Teamsters] with their bargaining with CP.”

CP is Canada’s second-largest rail carrier, with a network that runs to Montreal from Vancouver and extends into the United States. (The U.S. work force is not affected.) A work stoppage would halt much of the consumer goods, commodities and auto parts that move by rails. CP’s competitor, Canadian National Railway Co., is not expected to be able to pick up a significant amount of CP’s freight, and trucks can carry only a fraction of a rail car’s cargo.

Teamsters represents 3,000 locomotive operators and is CP’s largest union.

The 360 IBEW workers maintain track signals on CP lines as well as rails used by commuter trains serving Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. A strike is expected to impact passengers in those areas.

CP has long had a rocky relationship with its unionized workforce. Train crews have gone on strike twice since 2012. Last fall, members rejected a one-year contract offer.

The latest three-year offer included annual raises of 2 per cent, in addition to increased benefits. But the union negotiators said the compensation increase fell short, and the company failed to address crew fatigue and the poor labour relations.

Also in the offer was $1,000 for every member who dropped their outstanding grievance.

Since new management took charge in 2012, grievances have soared. Many of the dismissals and suspensions have been overturned by labour arbitrators, an indication, union executives have said, of the culture of “bullying.”

Mr. Creel became CEO early last year and said one of his goals was to improve the relationships with employees. In the past several months, CP has reached new contracts with unions representing police, clerical staff and track workers.