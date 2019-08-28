Energy regulator to hear complaints about Enbridge’s Mainline open season

The Canada Energy Regulator is looking into Enbridge’s new plan to solicit long-term contract bids to ship crude oil on its Mainline pipeline system after complaints from four of Canada’s prominent energy producers.

The regulator, which was known as the National Energy Board before Wednesday, said it will “expedite” a process to solicit comments from the complaining producers and Enbridge before the pipeline company’s “open season” for accepting bids ends on Oct. 2.

Suncor Energy Inc., Shell Canada Ltd., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., MEG Canada Corp. and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada all complained to the regulator that Enbridge’s shift away from month-to-month pricing to contracts lasting up to 20 years is an abuse of its market power.

Enbridge’s Mainline transports 70 per cent of Western Canada’s crude oil, and a shortage of pipeline capacity leaving Alberta coupled uncertainty over when other options like Keystone XL and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion will be completed gives Enbridge overwhelming market power, producers say. They accuse Enbridge of using these circumstances to lock them into unreasonably long contracts.

But Enbridge maintains its open season plan is fair. Vice president of liquids pipelines Guy Jarvis said it’s a balanced offer that came about after months of consultations with stakeholders.

He added the four complainers are a minority among the pool of 40 or so customers Enbridge’s Mainline serves. Those clients include oil producers, marketers and refiners. He said the Canadian companies going to the NEB want to “play all the options.”

“We’re convinced we’ve got the best compromise that’s available,” he said. “We have a business to protect, too.”

Enbridge could want to solidify long-term revenue streams now as the completion of other pipeline routes could threaten to poach volumes from the Mainline, GMP FirstEnergy suggested in a research note Monday.

The oil producers want the CER to stop Enbridge’s open season until it’s approved by the regulator. They also want Enbridge to amend its confidentiality agreements that restrict potential shippers from commenting in public on the proposed change in Mainline service.

The CER will ask those involved to submit arguments about whether the period of bidding for contracts should be held before or after the regulator has looked over Enbridge’s terms. The producers don’t want to sign up for contracts on a plan that hasn’t received CER approval, but Enbridge says it needs to conduct the open season first to gauge interest and create a plan.

After July 2021, when Enbridge’s current tolling agreement expires, the Mainline pipeline that is currently 100 per cent available to spot shippers will be 90 per cent contracted to long-term volumes with only 10 per cent available on a month-by-month basis.

There could end up being a little more space than 10 per cent for spot shippers, but only if not enough longer term clients bid for contracts, Mr. Jarvis said. He said Enbridge is not considering amending the terms of its open season to accommodate Canadian producer complaints.

The CER also asked those involved to argue whether it has the authority to put a halt to the open season, and what harm could result if it’s paused versus allowed to continue.

