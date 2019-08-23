 Skip to main content

Industry News Nebraska court upholds state’s approval of Keystone XL route

Shawn McCarthy Global Energy reporter
Nebraska’s Supreme Court has upheld the state’s route approval for TC Energy Corp.’s long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, clearing a major legal hurdle for the company in making its final investment decision.

Calgary-based TC Energy – formerly known as TransCanada – has begun construction of parts of the U.S. portion of the pipeline but was awaiting the court ruling after landowners and U.S. Indigenous tribes challenges that state’s approval of the pipeline route through Nebraska. In a ruling Friday, the state’s Supreme Court rejected those challenges, saying the public utilities commission had followed proper procedures in ruling the pipeline route was in the public interest.

Keystone XL – which was first proposed more than 10 years ago - would deliver some 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to Nebraska, and then on to the U.S. Gulf Coast, a major refining where facilities are specifically designed to process heavy-grade crudes like like diluted bitumen from the oil sands.

“The Supreme Court decision is another important step as we advance towards building this vital energy infrastructure project,” TC Energy’s chief executive Russ Girling said in a release. “We thank the thousands of government leaders, landowners, labor unions and other community partners for their continued support through this extensive review process. It has been their unwavering support that has advanced this project to where it is today.”

Opponents say they will continue the battle, and point to ongoing challenges of the U.S. state department’s issuance of a presidential permit for the cross-border pipeline.

“Today’s ruling does nothing to change the fact that Keystone XL faces overwhelming public opposition and ongoing legal challenges [in federal court] and simply never will be built,” said Ken Winston, attorney for the Nebraska Sierra Club. “The fight to stop this pipeline is far from over.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
