Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Pierre Poilievre needs to explain why a key adviser has been lobbying for the grocery sector while the Conservative leader has been raising concerns about grocery prices.

Mr. Trudeau raised the concern about Jenni Byrne, who served as a deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Stephen Harper and has been an adviser to Mr. Poilievre, at a news conference Friday.

At the end of a housing announcement in Waterloo, Ont., following questions from the media on other issues, Mr. Trudeau raised the matter.

“Pierre Poilievre has been standing up for months now pretending that he cares about high grocery prices faced by Canadians, and it turns out that his top adviser is working as a lobbyist for Loblaws,” Mr. Trudeau said.

“I think that Mr. Poilievre owes some explanations to Canadians,” the Prime Minister said before repeating his comments in French.

The Prime Minister’s comments came as Liberal MPs were highlighting lobbying links between Ms. Byrne’s company and Loblaw Co. Ltd. Loblaw Co. Ltd., the Brampton, Ont.-based grocery giant.

Mr. Poilievre has been pressing affordability issues, including grocery costs for consumers, as part of an appeal to Canadians that has seen the Conservatives gain consistent leads over the Liberals in public-opinion polling.

A representative of Ms. Byrne’s company replied on the matter.

“Let’s be clear about the facts here,” Simon Jefferies said in a statement on behalf of Jenni Byrne + Associates, which works in the field of government and public relations.

“Jenni Byrne is not and never has been registered to lobby on behalf of Loblaws. The work JB+A does with Loblaws is limited to the provincial level and focused on expanded access to beer and wine and red tape reduction,” said the statement.

Sebastian Skamski, the director of media relations for the Opposition Leader’s Office, also responded to the Prime Minister’s remarks.

In a statement, Mr. Skamski said that Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has failed in a commitment to stabilize grocery prices, and that they have only increased.

“The Liberals failed and now claim that it’s really the leader of the opposition – not the Prime Minister and government of Canada – who holds all the power. This is laughable and pathetic,” he said.

Last fall, Mr. Champagne met with leaders in the industry to ask them to stabilize their prices or face such consequences as tax measures.

Earlier this week, the minister said he is reaching out to international grocers in the hopes they will commence operations in Canada to spur more competition.

However, he did not name the operations he has been holding talks with.