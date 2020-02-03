 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Aecon buying electrical transmission and substation contractor Voltage Power

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Aecon Group office building in Toronto, Ont.

Cole Burston

Aecon Group Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Voltage Power, an electrical transmission and substation contractor based in Winnipeg.

Under deal, Aecon will pay $30 million in cash, with additional payments possible based on achieving minimum financial targets over the next three years.

Aecon chief executive Jean-Louis Servranckx says Voltage Power is the third strategic, tuck-in acquisition Aecon has made over the past 18 months.

The acquisition helps expand Aecon’s capabilities to perform medium to high-voltage transmission and distribution work.

Aecon says Voltage Power has had average annual revenue of approximately $60 million over the past three years.

Voltage Power is a private, employee-owned company.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

