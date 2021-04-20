Alamos Gold plans $1-billion arbitration suit against Turkey over mine renewal

Alamos Gold Inc. says it intends to launch a $1-billion international arbitration suit against Turkey, alleging “expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment,” after the government failed to renew a key mining license.
In October, 2019, Alamos halted construction of the Kirazli mine after the Turkish government refused to issue a seven-year renewal on its mining license. The government’s decision came after thousands of people turned out to protest the construction of the mine on environmental grounds.
Since then, Alamos has worked with Turkey to try to resolve the dispute, but things have gotten worse in the interim. Late last year, the government failed to renew Alamos’s forestry permit.
On Tuesday, Toronto-based Alamos said the value of the arbitration claim, which will be filed under the Netherlands-Turkey Bilateral Investment Treaty, is based on the value of its Turkish assets.
Alamos acquired the Kirazli project in 2010 and since then has invested more than $250-million and paid in excess of $20-million in royalties and various other fees to the Turkish government.
“The failure to renew the Company’s mining licenses will result in the loss of over a half a billion dollars in future economic benefits to the Republic of Turkey, including tax and other revenues, and thousands of jobs,” the company said in a release on Tuesday.
The company also plans to take a $215-million writedown on the gold project in the second quarter both as a result of the stalled nature of the mine and the arbitration suit.
Kirazli was supposed to be a short-life but very-low-cost operation. Yearly production was previously estimated at 100,000 ounces of gold, over a six-year period, with a cost per ounce of gold of US$363, significantly lower than the industry average.
In 2019, about 5,000 people gathered in the vicinity of the mine, voicing concern about deforestation and the company’s planned use of cyanide. The protestors expressed concern that the toxic chemical, which is used in the processing of gold, could leach into drinking water. Alamos said at the time that the processing method was very safe.
Alamos currently operates two mines in Canada and another in Mexico, Kirazli would have been its first operation in Turkey.
