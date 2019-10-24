Alberta budget forecasts modest recovery in oil sectoryears

In a provincial budget awash with public sector cuts and reductions to municipal funding, the Alberta government’s 2019-20 fiscal forecast paints a relatively rosy picture for the oil patch.

Premier Jason Kenney’s first budget, released Thursday, predicts moderate growth for the energy sector. The fiscal plan expects a modest oil price increase to US$63 per barrel in 2022-23 to combine with relatively steady balance sheets for an industry expected to hold the line on short-term spending and investment.

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews stressed Thursday his government has taken a conservative approach to its oil price and economic forecasts.

As Albertans grapple with the impact of a 2.8 per cent overall spending cut, they’ll also be paying an estimated $1.5-billion to cover the crude-by-rail contracts cancelled by the Kenney government. That plan, originally put in place by the previous Rachel Notley government, would have seen the province lease rail cars and then purchase and ship 120,000 barrels of oil per day out of Alberta.

Mr. Toews said the fiscal risks of the program were untenable but denied his government was hurting its bargaining position by including the $1.5-billion figure in the budget, as it tries to offload the contracts onto the private sector.

When it comes to energy and non-energy investment, the budget predicts corporate tax cuts and national pipeline expansions to set the stage for medium-term gains, with real and total oil exports estimated to grow by three per cent.

In 2020 the province expects de-bottlenecking and rising rail shipments to boost crude oil production by around 178,000 bpd, though the price differential between Alberta crude and North American benchmark West Texas intermediate is also expected to grow by about $4 to $18.40 per barrel. New in-situ sites are likely to bring another 197,000 bpd online between 2021 and 2023, bringing Alberta’s crude oil production to nearly 4.1 million bpd.

The bottom line for Alberta’s coffers is an estimated $6.5-billion in resource revenues in 2019-20, increasing to $8.6-billion in 2022-23.

The outlook is tempered by the fact Alberta is still grappling with the recession’s fallout. Although non-residential business investment is expected to rise by almost $12-billion and corporate profits by $26-billion between 2020 and 2023, those numbers are still below 2014 levels.

It’s something of a trend, with conventional oil and gas investment forecast to decline by about 20 per cent this year after posting modest growth of four per cent in 2018. Non-conventional investment is also expected to decline by 3.5 per cent, representing the fifth consecutive year of contraction.

Still, the government expects oil-and-gas investment to turn a corner in 2020 with a 4.5 per cent rebound as producers ramp up drilling and production ahead of Enbridge Line 3 coming online.

Market access continues to be a thorn in the side of the province, so much so that officials prepared an alternative scenario in which the Enbridge Line 3, Trans Mountain and Keystone XL pipeline projects are all cancelled. That reality, according to the government, would see a $5-billion hit to Alberta’s finances between 2019 and 2023 thanks to lost resource revenues and income taxes.

Alberta also built alternative models in the case of a global recession.

“We recognize that we live in a world of great volatility and pipeline completion has to be one of those issues,” Mr. Toews said.

If pipelines are delayed or a global recession hits, he said his government “is very prepared to take a look at our options and move in the direction of additional spending restraint.”

With global talk turning increasingly to the climate crisis Alberta’s budget held little detail on what the emissions-heavy province will do about it, save for a promise to eventually develop a strategy that “strikes the right balance between environmental protection and economic growth.”

Asked about Alberta’s plans on the climate front, Mr. Toews pointed only to the new Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) system, into which big emitters will pay $30 per tonne.

“That legislation is on its way. It’s going to be a comprehensive program that will target our heavy emitters and account for approximately half of our carbon emissions,” Mr. Toews said.

Under the program, regulated facilities will have the option to reduce their emissions, submit emission offsets or reduction credits, or pay directly into the TIER fund.

The first $100-million and half of the remaining cash paid into the fund will be used for emission reduction projects overseen by Emissions Reduction Alberta, including new technologies for oil sands extraction, and research and investment in carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The government claims TIER will significantly reduce emission compliance costs and achieve greenhouse gas reductions comparable to the Carbon Competitiveness Incentive Regulation implemented by the former NDP government.

TIER is expected to bring in $1.9-billion over the next four years, $1.2 billion of which will fund emission reduction programs. That includes $324-million for carbon capture and storage projects and $116-million for an oil sands innovation fund.

The government has earmarked $672 million of TIER to help pay down Alberta’s deficit and $80-million to the so-called energy war room established by the Jason Kenney government.

The beleaguered Alberta Energy Regulator, also funded by industry, will see a $147-million cut over four years.

