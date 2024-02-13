An Indigenous community in Alberta on Monday criticized Obsidian Energy for failing to address ongoing concerns about its operations after regulators said the Canadian oil and gas producer was responsible for a series of earthquakes.

The quakes, including one with a local magnitude of 5.6, took place over nearly four months in the territory of the Woodland Cree First Nation in northern Alberta between November 2022 and March 2023.

In March the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) found that Obsidian caused the series of seismic events by disposing of industrial waste water underground, and gave the company 15 days to produce a mitigation plan.

However, chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom said Obsidian had refused to “meaningfully meet or work” with Woodland Cree First Nation to address their concerns since then. Lack of collaboration with First Nations could put oil and gas development at risk more widely, he said.

“This calls into question the company and underlines the need for their executives to come to the table and address the concerns of rights holders in the region,” Laboucan-Avirom said in a statement.

Obsidian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Calgary-based company produces around 32,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and operates primarily in the Peace, Cardium and Viking plays in Alberta.