 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Alberta providing $440-million loan guarantee to new bitumen-upgrader project

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta providing $440-million loan guarantee to new bitumen-upgrader project

Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to cabinet members in Edmonton on Dec. 3, 2018.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is providing a $440 million loan guarantee to help a Calgary-based company build a new bitumen upgrader east of Edmonton.

Value Creation Incorporated says it’s ready to break ground on the $2 billion upgrader that would convert more than 77,000 barrels of diluted bitumen each day into medium synthetic crude and an ultra low sulphur diesel.

Synthetic crude can flow easier through pipelines.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Rachel Notley says the loan guarantee is all the support the company will receive from the provincial government.

She says the project would create more than 2,000 jobs during construction and another 200 full-time positions once the facility is up and running.

The plant is expected to be operational in 2022.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter