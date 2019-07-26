 Skip to main content

Anadarko Petroleum beats estimates on higher output

Anadarko Petroleum beats estimates on higher output

Reuters
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands, Texas, U.S., April 30, 2019.

LOREN ELLIOTT/Reuters

Anadarko Petroleum Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, as higher production offset lower prices for oil, gas and natural gas liquids.

Anadarko’s second-quarter average daily production rose 16.8 per cent to 744,000 barrels of oil equivalent, beating analysts’ expectations of 719,130 boepd, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Average oil prices fell 8.7 per cent in the quarter, while gas prices dropped 10.2 per cent and natural gas liquids prices tumbled 41 per cent, Anadarko said.

Anadarko had agreed to be bought out by Occidental Petroleum for $38-billion after the latter outbid Chevron Corp’s offer for the company’s vast shale holding in the prolific Permian Basin. Anadarko has paid Chevron a $1-billion break-up fee.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who owns a 4.4 per cent stake in Occidental, launched a proxy fight last week, arguing the company overpaid for Anadarko and failed to give shareholders a say in the proposed deal.

Occidental has sharply criticized Icahn’s efforts to oust and replace four of its directors and attacked his slate of board nominees as inadequate for the job.

Anadarko’s net loss was $1.03-billion, or $2.09 per share, in the latest quarter ended June 30, including the termination fee and merger-related costs.

Anadarko, which has operations in the United States, South America and Africa, said adjusted net income fell 10.4 per cent to $249-million, or 51 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected 50 cents per share.

