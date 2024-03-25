AtkinsRealis ATRL-T, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, says it has been awarded the engineering contract for the Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec.

The development is the latest milestone for the $4-billion Mauricie project, which is being developed by TESCanada H2 Inc.

The company is proposing to build a “green hydrogen” production plant in the Mauricie region of Quebec, between Montreal and Quebec City, that will be powered exclusively by renewable electricity.

Green hydrogen is a term given to low-carbon hydrogen fuel that can be used to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in industry and heavy transport.

The Mauricie project is expected to produce up to 70,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, making it one of the largest clean hydrogen projects in Canada as well as one of the largest decarbonization projects announced in Quebec to date.

The project is expected to begin construction in 2026, with operations starting in 2028.