Australian private equity firm Wyloo to make $133-million offer for Ring of Fire explorer Noront Resources

Australian private equity firm Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd intends to make an offer to take Noront Resources Ltd. private in a deal that would value the Ring of Fire-based exploration company at $133-million.
The private equity firm already owns about 23 per cent of Noront’s shares. In December, it acquired the stake, and debt previously owned by another private equity firm U.S. Resource Capital Funds.
The all-cash offer of $0.315 per share for the remaining 77 per cent of Noront is a 31 per cent premium compared to Friday’s close.
The offer is highly conditional and would need regulatory approval.
The Canadian government has in the past rejected resource transactions in instances when the metal is deemed strategic, or because of security concerns. In December, the federal government rejected the attempted purchase of Canadian gold company TMAC Resources by a Chinese state-owned firm due to security concerns.
Toronto-based Noront owns several large metals projects that are deemed strategic in the remote James Bay Lowlands in Ontario’s Far North known as the Ring of Fire.
About 15 years ago, the region was the scene of an exploration frenzy with scores of explorers and geologists engulfing the area. While Noront has long promoted the region as holding a treasure of strategic metals, especially chromite, a key ingredient in the production of stainless steel, it has never gotten any of its projects off the ground, due to the immense infrastructure challenges and uncertainty over whether the metals can be mined at a profit.
Over the past few years, Noront has scaled back its ambitions as its share price had dwindled and focused on developing a small nickel project and working with First Nations communities to try to win approval to build the key access road. A study is under way that will look at the environmental impact of the road, but funding remains the big roadblock with the price tag estimated at at least $1.6-billion. While Noront had long hoped for help from the provincial and federal government, neither has committed.
Wyloo said in a release that privatization removes the significant operating risk that existing shareholders face, including uncertainty over infrastructure and mine development.
