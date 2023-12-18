Australia’s Origin Energy on Monday increased its stake in UK-based renewable energy firm Octopus Energy by 3 per cent to 23 per cent, by investing €280-million ($305.8-million).

Origin is investing alongside existing major investors Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) and Generation Investment Management (GIM), it said in a statement.

CPP will invest €300-million to raise its stake in Octopus to 11 per cent from 6 per cent, while GIM will invest €45-million, maintaining its interest of around 10 per cent.

This latest capital raise is being executed at a pre-money valuation of €5.6-billion, which represents a 60 per cent increase in the value of Octopus since December 2021, Origin said.

Octopus is now the UK’s second-largest energy retailer and its platform Kraken is contracted to serve over half of U.K. households and licensed in ten countries, which is critical in a rapidly transforming energy system, Origin CEO Frank Calabria said.

The transaction is subject to investors obtaining required regulatory approvals, with Origin’s additional investment requiring approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, the company said.