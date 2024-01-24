U.S. oil field technology firm Baker Hughes BKR-Q on Wednesday forecast a first-quarter revenue range, the midpoint of which was below analysts’ estimates.

The company said it expects revenue between $6.10-billion and $6.60-billion. Analysts, on an average, expect $6.51-billion, according LSEG.

Shares of the company fell 1.8 per cent in premarket trading.

Baker Hughes expects current-quarter revenue from its oil field services and equipment segment to be between $3.70-billion and $3.95-billion.

The segment reported revenue of $3.95-billion in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue from the industrial and energy technology unit is expected to be sequentially down and in the range of $2.40-billion to $2.65-billion.

The company had posted an adjusted profit that beat market estimates on Tuesday.