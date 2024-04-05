Skip to main content
Oil field services firm Baker Hughes BKR-Q said on Friday it will supply electric-driven liquefaction technologies to Cedar LNG in Canada.

The company has been benefiting from equipment supply contracts from new LNG-producing facilities as energy firms are betting on long-term demand for the superchilled commodity.

Cedar LNG project, which refers to a proposed floating liquefied natural gas, is a joint venture between midstream service provider Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL-T and Haisla Nation in Canada.

The award, which was booked in the first quarter of 2024, will have the oil field services company supply a range of turbomachinery equipment to Cedar LNG.

Baker said it received the order from procurement and construction company Black & Veatch.

