Barrick bids to buy remaining Acacia shares, put an end to Tanzania tax dispute

Barrick Gold Corp is offering US$285-million in stock to buy the minority share of Acacia Mining PLC it doesn’t already own, in a move that may finally end a multiyear export ban in Africa that has crippled a portion of its gold production.

Toronto-based Barrick, which already owns 63.9 per cent of London-listed Acacia, says it is prepared to offer 0.153 of a Barrick share for each minority Acacia share.

The proposal is a roughly 9 per cent discount to Acacia’s closing price.

Two years ago, the Tanzanian government imposed a gold concentrate export ban on Acacia and accused the miner of US$200-billion in tax fraud.

Due to Acacia’s frayed relationship with Tanzania, its own management has been locked out of negotiations, with Barrick as its biggest shareholder, negotiating on its behalf.

Two times over that period, Barrick announced tentative agreements that would seen Acacia pay a US$300-million penalty to end the dispute, but neither agreement got over the finish line.

In a Tuesday statement, Acacia said it had been informed by Barrick that Tanzania will not sign any agreement if Acacia is a counterparty. Tanzania also called for “substantial changes” to be made to Acacia’s management.

After Barrick’s recent purchase of Randgold Resources Ltd, there was much optimism that Mark Bristow, Randgold’s founder, might be the one to finally end the dispute. He came into Barrick as its new chief executive officer with a stellar reputation as a seasoned African operator who’d worked almost trouble-free on the continent for more than two decades.

But earlier this month, Mr. Bristow expressed frustration that the spat was continuing to drag on and said it was clear there was little or no trust left between Tanzania and Acacia.

Acacia said it will consider the proposal from Barrick and told its shareholders to take no action or the time being.

Shares in Acacia were down by over 5 per cent in early morning trading in London.