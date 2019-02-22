Barrick confirms weighing bid for Newmont Mining in no-premium deal

Open this photo in gallery A truck waits for ore at Newmont Mining Corp's copper and gold mine on Indonesia's Sumbawa island, in this file picture taken September 21, 2012. STAFF/REUTERS

Barrick Gold Corp has confirmed it is weighing a US$19-billion takeover of Newmont Mining Corp. in what would be the biggest acquisition ever in the global gold sector.

In a statement before markets opened on Friday, Barrick said it has reviewed the opportunity to merge with Newmont in an “all-share, nil-premium transaction. “

Barrick added that “no decision has been taken at this time.”

On Thursday, The Globe and Mail reported that Barrick was weighing a bid for Colorado-based Newmont, even as Newmont attempts to close its own US$10-billion acquisition of Goldcorp Inc., according to sources familiar with the situation.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. is also weighing whether to buy up to US$5-billion worth of Newmont’s Australian assets that Barrick doesn’t want to take on. Under the deal being discussed, Barrick would take the bulk of Newmont’s assets including its mines in Nevada and in Africa. Barrick is also engaged in talks with other Australian miners who may end up buying the Australian assets, sources said.

Shares in Barrick fell by 2.7 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Newmont shares were up 1.8 per cent in New York.

Barrick and Newmont tried to merge about five years ago but talks fizzled at the 11th hour after the two were unable to reach an agreement on who would run the company and after the miners clashed on where the headquarters of the combined company would be located.

About a decade ago, the last time the gold industry engaged in large scale M&A, takeover premiums in the 30 to 40 per cent range were common. But Barrick broke the mold last fall, announcing a zero premium acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd. That transaction was welcomed by shareholders on both sides and heralded as a sensible solution, after many previous acquisitions in the gold industry turned out to be disastrous.