A Barrick Gold Corp. ABX-T executive recently met with First Quantum Minerals Ltd., as Barrick attempts to negotiate a deal that could see it acquire the embattled Canadian copper miner.

Juana Barceló, president of Barrick’s Pueblo Viejo operations in the Dominican Republic, was in Panama last week, said Ebrahim Asvat, a former adviser with the government of Panama in an interview.

“She was in Panama. She met people from First Quantum,” he said.

Barrick, and Ms. Barceló did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Quantum FM-T declined to comment.

While Barrick has not yet officially confirmed its interest in First Quantum, Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail have reported that Barrick approached the Canadian copper miner last year to gauge its interest in being acquired.

Earlier this week, Vancouver-based First Quantum said it is considering a range of merger and acquisition options as it attempts to stem the financial damage caused by the closing of its giant Panama copper mine.

The Panamanian government late last year ordered First Quantum to close the mine after the country’s Supreme Court declared its mining contract was unconstitutional.

Ms. Barceló did not meet with anyone from the Panamanian government during her recent visit, said Mr. Asvat.

President Laurentino Cortizo’s administration likely doesn’t have the bandwidth to engage further on Cobre Panama at this time, owing to the upcoming presidential election, Mr. Asvat said. In May, the Central American country will elect a new leader to replace Mr. Cortizo, who isn’t eligible to run again.

“I don’t think this government has the stamina to start a new process,” he said.

First Quantum earlier this week said it is considering the sale of some of its smaller mines, as well as potentially selling stakes in its larger operations, as it attempts to mitigate the financial damage from the closure of Cobre Panama.

Toronto-based Barrick has made no secret of its desire to expand its copper production.

Barrick’s chief executive Mark Bristow also has considerable experience in stickhandling resource disputes with host countries, such as Tanzania, Pakistan and Papua New Guinea.

First Quantum took on billions in debt to build Cobre Panama, which was completed in 2019.

As of the third quarter of last year, First Quantum owned US$6.8-billion, and much of that was supposed to be paid off from cash flows from Cobre Panama.

First Quantum’s share price has fallen by more than two-thirds since last summer.