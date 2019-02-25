Barrick goes hostile with $18-billion all-stock bid for U.S. rival Newmont

Open this photo in gallery A truck waits for ore at Newmont Mining Corp's copper and gold mine on Indonesia's Sumbawa island, in this file picture taken September 21, 2012. STAFF/REUTERS

Barrick Gold Corp. is offering to buy Newmont Mining Corp. in an unsolicited, all-share, no-premium transaction, claiming it is a “once in a lifetime” opportunity to create an ‘unrivalled leader” in the global gold sector.

In a statement before markets opened on Monday, Barrick said it is offering 2.5694 shares for each Newmont share in a deal worth approximately US$17.8-billion.

Toronto-based Barrick says its proposal is far superior to Newmont’s US$10-billion offer to buy Goldcorp Inc., which was announced last month but hasn’t yet closed.

Barrick says its acquisition of Newmont would create up to US$7-billion in synergies mainly through cost savings due to the overlap in operations in Nevada, where both companies have massive mines and exploration projects. Barrick said the proposed synergies are seven times larger than those touted by Newmont in its proposed acquisition of Goldcorp.

News of a possible deal surfaced last Thursday when The Globe and Mail and Bloomberg reported that Barrick was exploring an acquisition of Newmont. Barrick confirmed on Friday it was weighing a takeover of Newmont, which caused a bump in Newmont’s share price, indicating its investors were open to the transaction. Shares in Newmont rose in premarket trading on Monday.

Barrick and Newmont have tried to merge on a number of occasions, most recently in 2014, but that deal blew at the 11th hour with both mining giants blaming the other for the failure to get over the finish line.

Barrick said the deal would bring generalist investors back into the gold sector and also attract yield investors. The company intends to match Newmont’s annual dividend of $0.56 a share.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Stephen Walker wrote in a note on Sunday that Barrick’s market value would jump to about US$42-billion by buying Newmont. Assuming the deal closes, the next biggest company in the global gold sector would be Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd. Its current value is US$13.6-billion.

The Globe reported that Barrick had been in talks with Newcrest as recently as a few days ago, about possible asset sales from its deal to buy Newmont. Barrick had hoped to flip up to US$5-billion in Newmont’s Australian assets to Newcrest, to reduce its financial commitment in buying Newmont, but so far no deal has been reached.