 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Barrick Gold second-quarter profit meets expectations

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Barrick Gold second-quarter profit meets expectations

Niall McGee Mining reporter
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Profit at Barrick Gold Corp. rose in the second quarter as it reached a deal to end a multiyear standoff between its subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC and the Tanzanian government.

Toronto-based Barrick reported a net profit of US$194-million, compared to US$94-million loss in the same quarter in 2018. On an adjusted basis, the miner reported earnings per share of US$0.09, in line with analyst’s expectations.

Barrick reported free cash flow of US$55-million, down significantly from the first quarter and lighter than the street expected.

Story continues below advertisement

In July, Barrick reached an agreement to acquire the 36.1 per cent of London-based Acacia it doesn’t already own for US$428-million. In 2017, the Tanzanian government accused Acacia of US$200-billion in tax fraud and banned it from exporting gold and copper concentrate.

Barrick said in a statement on Monday there is still a “great deal of work to be done,” getting a handle on Acacia’s operations, rebuilding relations with stakeholders and implementing terms of a previously announced tentative agreement with Tanzania to end the dispute. On two separate occasions over the past few years, Barrick, which was negotiating on Acacia’s behalf, announced that Acacia would pay a US$300-million fine and agree to a profit sharing plan with the Tanzanian government from now on.

In another sign of improving relations, Acacia announced on Monday that Tanzania has allowed it to resume shipments from its North Mara gold mine. The site had been shut down in July, following allegations of environmental breaches.

Shares in Barrick rose by more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter