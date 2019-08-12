Barrick Gold second-quarter profit meets expectations

Profit at Barrick Gold Corp. rose in the second quarter as it reached a deal to end a multiyear standoff between its subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC and the Tanzanian government.

Toronto-based Barrick reported a net profit of US$194-million, compared to US$94-million loss in the same quarter in 2018. On an adjusted basis, the miner reported earnings per share of US$0.09, in line with analyst’s expectations.

Barrick reported free cash flow of US$55-million, down significantly from the first quarter and lighter than the street expected.

In July, Barrick reached an agreement to acquire the 36.1 per cent of London-based Acacia it doesn’t already own for US$428-million. In 2017, the Tanzanian government accused Acacia of US$200-billion in tax fraud and banned it from exporting gold and copper concentrate.

Barrick said in a statement on Monday there is still a “great deal of work to be done,” getting a handle on Acacia’s operations, rebuilding relations with stakeholders and implementing terms of a previously announced tentative agreement with Tanzania to end the dispute. On two separate occasions over the past few years, Barrick, which was negotiating on Acacia’s behalf, announced that Acacia would pay a US$300-million fine and agree to a profit sharing plan with the Tanzanian government from now on.

In another sign of improving relations, Acacia announced on Monday that Tanzania has allowed it to resume shipments from its North Mara gold mine. The site had been shut down in July, following allegations of environmental breaches.

Shares in Barrick rose by more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

