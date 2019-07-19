Barrick Gold sweetens offer, Acacia agrees to takeover deal in Tanzania

After months of back and forth, Barrick Gold Corp. and its London-based subsidiary Acacia Mining PLC have finally reached agreement on terms of a takeover deal.

Barrick is set to acquire the 36.1 per cent of Acacia it doesn’t already own for US$428-million, or 0.168 of its own stock for each Acacia share. Friday’s agreement also includes the possibility of special dividend payouts to Acacia shareholders based on its exploration properties.

After insisting it wouldn’t budge from its original proposal in May, Barrick has increased its final offer by about 10 per cent.

Originally, Barrick offered only US$287-million, or 0.153 of a Barrick share for each Acacia share.

The revised offer is 24 per cent higher than Acacia's most recent closing price. Shares in Acacia rose by about 18.5 per cent in trading in London on Friday.

With an agreement now in place, attention will turn to fixing the geopolitical quagmire that has engulfed Acacia for more than two years.

In 2017, the Tanzanian government accused Acacia of US$200-billion in tax fraud and banned it from exporting gold concentrate. Tanzania has refused, for the most part, to even engage with Acacia in talks to end the dispute. Barrick, as Acacia's biggest shareholder, instead has been negotiating on its behalf. Last year, three current or former Acacia employees were charged with criminal money-laundering offences and imprisoned without chance of bail in Tanzania.

On two separate occasions over the past few years, Barrick announced tentative agreements with the government of Tanzania to end the dispute but Acacia itself was singled out as the roadblock to a deal. In May, Barrick said that the east African country would not even consider a deal if Acacia remained as a counterparty. The development seemed to essentially force Barrick into making a takeover attempt for Acacia.

This week, relations between Acacia and Tanzania hit a new low with Tanzania’s environmental regulator ordering it to shut down a waste management facility at its North Mara mine in the country, citing environmental breaches. The development threatens to cripple production at its biggest mine.

